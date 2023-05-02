Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.97.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.