DeepBrain Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $655,037.07 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $655,037.07 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

