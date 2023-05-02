DeFiChain Market Cap Hits $316.78 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $316.78 million and $4.18 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,012,983,593 coins and its circulating supply is 695,346,315 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

