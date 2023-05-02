Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.82.

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$29.83 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.36. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.3454774 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

