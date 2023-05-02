DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $91,500.30

DEI (DEI) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 64.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $91,500.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00307778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012684 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 322.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.