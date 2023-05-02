Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $35.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KDP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.