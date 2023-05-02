Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.44 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

