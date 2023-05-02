DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 605,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DHT by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

