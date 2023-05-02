Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 59.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $22.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

