DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.78. 869,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

