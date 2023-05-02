Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
DBD stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
