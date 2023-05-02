Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.