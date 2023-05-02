Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,349 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 1.45% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $65,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 83,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,469. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

