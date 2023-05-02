Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

DRCT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Direct Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 4.89.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Direct Digital had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $29.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

