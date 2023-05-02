Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 4%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 888,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,632,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

