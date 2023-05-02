DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 649,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 381,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $835.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

