Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q2 guidance at $0.90-$1.05 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. 27,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,577. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

