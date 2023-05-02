Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

