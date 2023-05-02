Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

