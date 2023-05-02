Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 to $5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $9.48 on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 60,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

