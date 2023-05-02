DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 195,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,070. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

