DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 195,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,070. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
