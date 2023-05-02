DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

