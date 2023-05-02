DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $28.91

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $28.00. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 1,020,379 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,750,665 shares of company stock valued at $762,115,964 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

