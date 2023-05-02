Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 44,626 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 184,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,260. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.