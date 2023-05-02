Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Price Performance

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.48. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

