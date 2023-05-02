Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.73. The company had a trading volume of 109,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $109.43 and a 52-week high of $188.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

