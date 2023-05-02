Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 171,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

