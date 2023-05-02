Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,133. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.