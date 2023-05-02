Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 365,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.30.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

