Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,549. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $134.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.