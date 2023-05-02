Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,833 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 263,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,931. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

