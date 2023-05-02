DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.