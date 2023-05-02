DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 105,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

