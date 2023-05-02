dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

Shares of dynaCERT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

