E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Loop Capital

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
