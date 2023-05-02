Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading Down 9.2%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.84. 290,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 270,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $678.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

