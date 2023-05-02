Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

