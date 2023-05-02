EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $174.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $163.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $188.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

