Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28. Eaton also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.10. 1,611,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

