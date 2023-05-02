Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.04-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. Eaton also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

