Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EOI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 124,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,642. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
