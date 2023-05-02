Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 124,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,642. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

