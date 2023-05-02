Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 33,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

