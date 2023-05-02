Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EVF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 82,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,104. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.