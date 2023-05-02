Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,852. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
