Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,852. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,869,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 122,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 111,915 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

