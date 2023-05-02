Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Financial Analysis

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and BE Semiconductor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $58.21 million 0.51 $4.43 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industries $761.75 million 8.39 $253.59 million $2.64 33.38

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ebang International has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 1 0 4 0 2.60

BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.17%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 31.74% 32.38% 17.76%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Ebang International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

