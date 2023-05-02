EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.8 %

SATS stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 31.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 690,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 29.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 500.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

