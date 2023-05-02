Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 298,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 2,704,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 7.9 %

EC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,754. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.