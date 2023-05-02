Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,037 John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of John Marshall Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,740,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $247.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.23%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

