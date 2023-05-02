Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

