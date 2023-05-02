Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $397,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.