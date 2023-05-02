Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average is $256.88. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.